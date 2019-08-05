Gofen & Glossberg Decreased Its Holding in Honeywell International (HON) by $433,394; Jfs Wealth Advisors Cut Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding by $1.43 Million as Shares Rose

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 1.86M shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 183,834 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.22M, down from 186,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.15 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.Deposit Shs Repr 1/4000th Non-Cum Perp Pfd Shs Series P declares $0.3828 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PNC Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Is A Great Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 12.19 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.83% or 21,673 shares. 38,449 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Spinnaker owns 2,000 shares. Allstate accumulated 0.11% or 33,907 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,940 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 4,932 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group Inc has 2,057 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 10 has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Lc holds 0.13% or 6,893 shares in its portfolio. Regal Advsrs Lc holds 9,136 shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 714 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 2,500 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc reported 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Paloma Prtnrs Management invested in 25,898 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Private Wealth has invested 1.84% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 276 shares to 667 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03M.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Honeywell Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Hereâ€™s What to Expect. – Barron’s” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell Earnings: The Growth Story Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 18,473 were reported by Holderness Invests. First Fin Bancshares holds 17,889 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.9% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Natixis has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Symphony Asset Management Lc accumulated 4,542 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Wade G W & Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 116,110 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). E&G Advsr Lp holds 0.1% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.16% or 2.14 million shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,739 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Adage Ltd Liability Com reported 2.84M shares. Broderick Brian C owns 0.65% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 11,445 shares. Confluence Inv Management Limited Liability Company reported 2,172 shares.