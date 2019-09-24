Gofen & Glossberg Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Increased by $506,650 as Share Price Declined; Goodwin Daniel L Has Decreased Its Position in Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI) by $548,075

Goodwin Daniel L decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L sold 49,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 9.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.58 million, down from 9.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 3.53M shares traded or 150.07% up from the average. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 34C TO 38C, EST. $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer Sees 2018 Net Income Attributable to Common Hldrs 34c-38c a Share; 14/05/2018 – Resolution Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Retail Properties; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer: 1Q Same Store Net Operating Income Up 1.5% Vs. Year Ago; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $124.8M, EST. $122.5M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 23/04/2018 – Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces The Closing Of Its $1.1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 10,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 199,825 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.05M, up from 189,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 6.30M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 4,737 shares to 179,097 shares, valued at $31.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl by 8,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,871 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80 million on Monday, June 10. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. 5,000 shares valued at $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dodge And Cox reported 2.21% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Vaughan Nelson Inv Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 16,400 shares. Hudock Cap Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 936 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 15,541 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 0.49% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 920 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 0.15% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 35,088 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn reported 28,489 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 4,910 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York has 49,885 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Limited has 220,685 shares. Ima Wealth holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based United Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Salem Investment Counselors invested in 1,052 shares or 0% of the stock.