Gofen & Glossberg Has Lowered By $481,468 Its Asml Hldgs Nv Adr (ASML) Stake; Gendell Jeffrey L Has Upped Entegra Finl (ENFC) Position By $440,000

Gendell Jeffrey L increased Entegra Finl Corp (ENFC) stake by 58.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired 20,000 shares as Entegra Finl Corp (ENFC)’s stock rose 0.98%. The Gendell Jeffrey L holds 54,145 shares with $1.22 million value, up from 34,145 last quarter. Entegra Finl Corp now has $207.61 million valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 4,735 shares traded. Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) has risen 2.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ENFC News: 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY SHR $0.51; 19/04/2018 Entegra Financial 1Q EPS 51c; 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.53; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entegra Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENFC)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased Asml Hldgs Nv Adr (ASML) stake by 1.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 2,561 shares as Asml Hldgs Nv Adr (ASML)’s stock rose 7.96%. The Gofen & Glossberg Llc holds 157,577 shares with $29.63M value, down from 160,138 last quarter. Asml Hldgs Nv Adr now has $91.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $215.75. About 315,598 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased Mondelez Intl (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 30,556 shares to 601,398 valued at $30.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Core Msci Emer Mkts Et (IEMG) stake by 16,420 shares and now owns 72,049 shares. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

