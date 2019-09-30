Gofen & Glossberg Has Trimmed Its Philip Morris International (PM) Holding; Fuwei Films (holdings) CO LTD. – Ordinary Shares (FFHL) Shorts Up By 27.05%

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased Philip Morris International (PM) stake by 5.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 7,067 shares as Philip Morris International (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Gofen & Glossberg Llc holds 125,372 shares with $9.85M value, down from 132,439 last quarter. Philip Morris International now has $116.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.16 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B

Fuwei Films (holdings) CO LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FFHL) had an increase of 27.05% in short interest. FFHL’s SI was 41,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 27.05% from 32,900 shares previously. With 22,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Fuwei Films (holdings) CO LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FFHL)’s short sellers to cover FFHL’s short positions. The SI to Fuwei Films (holdings) CO LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 3.7%. The stock decreased 7.84% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 23,812 shares traded. Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:Holdings Co) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. bought 2,500 shares worth $211,675.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 491 shares to 20,448 valued at $38.72 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Ind (EEM) stake by 15,111 shares and now owns 256,583 shares. Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) was raised too.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.71 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $100 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95’s average target is 26.45% above currents $75.13 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PM in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, May 17. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $9400 target.

