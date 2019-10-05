Gofen & Glossberg Decreased Disney Walt (DIS) Position by $853,043; Evercore Wealth Management Boosted Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt (DIS) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 6,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 368,165 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.41M, down from 374,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 1,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 189,527 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.42M, up from 188,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $344.73. About 335,276 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 33,270 shares to 70,005 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 59,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,370 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Of America reported 2.81% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. Bokf Na reported 18,811 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 23,100 shares. 2,427 were reported by Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.21% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc reported 10,555 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Dubuque State Bank Tru Com has 0.05% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). First Hawaiian Bancshares stated it has 5,131 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 770 are owned by Bb&T. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern holds 0.1% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. 1,615 were reported by Zeke Advsr. Massachusetts-based Cambridge Tru Com has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.04% or 580,565 shares. Bragg Fincl Inc invested 1.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Korea Inv invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Notis stated it has 1.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hanson & Doremus Invest holds 9,030 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs holds 0.15% or 2,281 shares in its portfolio. Schwartz Inv Counsel stated it has 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 2.48% or 21,193 shares. Fcg invested in 0.1% or 2,366 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.81% or 48,969 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim & Comm has invested 1.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Iron Financial Limited Liability has 0.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hillsdale Management reported 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Csu Producer Resource accumulated 18,200 shares or 9.36% of the stock. Invest Counsel, a North Carolina-based fund reported 33,163 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Ind (EEM) by 15,111 shares to 256,583 shares, valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).