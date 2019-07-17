Gofen & Glossberg Has Lifted Holding in Sherwin Williams (SHW); Ensemble Capital Management Increases Stake in Trupanion (TRUP)

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 29,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 412,053 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49M, up from 382,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 93,778 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has risen 17.76% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 238.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 15,650 shares as the company's stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,200 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 6,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $467.54. About 496,769 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500.

More notable recent Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Trupanion: Understanding The Bull And Bear Perspectives – Seeking Alpha" on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Trupanion: Throwback To The For-Profit Education Model – Seeking Alpha" published on October 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: "Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express – GlobeNewswire" on May 29, 2018. More interesting news about Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Trupanion sinks 9.6% after Synchrony buys pet insurance company – Seeking Alpha" published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) ? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 31,183 shares to 178,196 shares, valued at $67.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc Sp Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 18,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,800 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).