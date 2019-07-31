Gofen & Glossberg Cut Its Asml Hldgs Nv Adr (ASML) Holding; Dogness (international) – Class A Comm (DOGZ) Shorts Lowered By 19.49%

Dogness (international) Corporation – Class A Comm (NASDAQ:DOGZ) had a decrease of 19.49% in short interest. DOGZ’s SI was 19,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 19.49% from 23,600 shares previously. With 13,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Dogness (international) Corporation – Class A Comm (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s short sellers to cover DOGZ’s short positions. The SI to Dogness (international) Corporation – Class A Comm’s float is 0.15%. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 3,720 shares traded. Dogness (NASDAQ:International Corporation) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased Asml Hldgs Nv Adr (ASML) stake by 1.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 2,561 shares as Asml Hldgs Nv Adr (ASML)’s stock rose 10.05%. The Gofen & Glossberg Llc holds 157,577 shares with $29.63 million value, down from 160,138 last quarter. Asml Hldgs Nv Adr now has $95.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $228.34. About 423,875 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Dogness Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company has market cap of $74.63 million. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags. It has a 30.64 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products to multi-store retail chains, including general purpose retail chains and pet store chains through distributors.

