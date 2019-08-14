Gofen & Glossberg Has Cut Abbvie (ABBV) Holding By $457,600; Cushing Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Transcanada (TRP) Holding

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased Transcanada Corp (TRP) stake by 32.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cushing Asset Management Lp acquired 37,590 shares as Transcanada Corp (TRP)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Cushing Asset Management Lp holds 151,690 shares with $6.82M value, up from 114,100 last quarter. Transcanada Corp now has $46.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.48. About 2.27M shares traded or 74.40% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON CLOSED ON MARCH 15 AND WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, WITH AVERAGE AWARDED CONTRACT TERM OF ABOUT 22 YRS; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NORTHWEST MAINLINE LOOP-BOUNDARY LAKE PIPELINE HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA TRP.TO – IN ADDITION TO KEYSTONE XL, LOOKING TO INCREASE SYSTEM UTILIZATION BY CONNECTING MORE SUPPLY AND MORE MARKETS TO THE SYSTEM- CEO; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit beats, Keystone running near normal throughput; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Transcanada’s Rating Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms A3 Rating; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased Abbvie (ABBV) stake by 3.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 5,720 shares as Abbvie (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Gofen & Glossberg Llc holds 169,282 shares with $13.64M value, down from 175,002 last quarter. Abbvie now has $96.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.01. About 7.00 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 331,526 shares to 14.76 million valued at $226.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tallgrass Energy Lp stake by 1.55 million shares and now owns 302,141 shares. Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) was reduced too.

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “UGI Subsidiary Announces Closing of New $700 Million Term Loan Facility – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC Energy declares quarterly dividends Toronto Stock Exchange:TRP – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Continues to Look Like an Excellent Buy – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TC Energy to Issue Second Quarter Results August 1 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks up +30% YTD That Are Still Hot Buys Today! – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.16 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. On Tuesday, July 30 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Ind (EEM) stake by 7,255 shares to 241,472 valued at $10.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 622 shares and now owns 19,957 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 29.72% above currents $65.01 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Monday, April 29. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $7900 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray.