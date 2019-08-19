Gofen & Glossberg Has Raised Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake by $1.50 Million; Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Shareholder Sound Shore Management Lowered Stake as Stock Price Declined

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 120,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 4.32 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.61 million, down from 4.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 6.21 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Comcast Introduces Gigabit Internet Service In Vermont; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation as Comcast makes offer; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – ENTERED TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT, A 364 DAY BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE TOMORROW: White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro joins @MeetThePress with @ChuckTodd; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 30,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 601,398 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.02M, up from 570,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 2.20M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mondelez CEO Talks State Of Snack Market With CNBC – Benzinga” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International Reports Q2 Results and Raises Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 25% in 3 Months on Strong Brands & Savings – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 13,212 shares to 240,084 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 13,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,233 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sit Investment Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 126,050 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Prio Wealth Partnership has 1.38% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Co holds 31,185 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wms Prtnrs Lc holds 0.14% or 10,993 shares in its portfolio. Knott David M reported 15,900 shares stake. Wealth Architects Ltd holds 0.1% or 6,616 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.22% stake. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 28,713 shares. Moreover, Ar Asset Management has 0.85% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 45,638 shares. First Manhattan Company owns 1% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 3.46 million shares. Moreover, Aull & Monroe Invest Management Corporation has 0.41% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Charles Schwab Invest Inc has invested 0.21% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Baker Avenue Asset Lp, California-based fund reported 8,751 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 552,791 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.39% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited holds 7,060 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Strategic Financial Services reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Exane Derivatives invested in 6,799 shares or 0% of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 53,539 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 753,992 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bancorp & Tru has invested 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Llc accumulated 77,386 shares. Charter Communication reported 35,768 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd Company holds 9,000 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 2.49M are held by Stifel Fin. Smith Moore holds 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 5,626 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 123.00M shares. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corp has invested 0.65% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 561,976 shares to 4.47M shares, valued at $192.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT) by 134,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.51 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.