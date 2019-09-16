Gofen & Glossberg Raised Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake; Boyd Gaming Has 0.96 Sentiment

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased Gilead Sciences (GILD) stake by 19.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gofen & Glossberg Llc acquired 45,266 shares as Gilead Sciences (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Gofen & Glossberg Llc holds 281,721 shares with $19.03 million value, up from 236,455 last quarter. Gilead Sciences now has $84.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 4.81M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD

Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 93 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 97 cut down and sold their equity positions in Boyd Gaming Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 73.65 million shares, up from 71.22 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Boyd Gaming Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 67 Increased: 62 New Position: 31.

Valinor Management L.P. holds 4.12% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation for 2.55 million shares. Highline Capital Management L.P. owns 1.78 million shares or 3.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc has 2.23% invested in the company for 120,000 shares. The New York-based Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.75% in the stock. Shellback Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 370,605 shares.

The stock increased 1.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.13. About 1.36 million shares traded or 24.33% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.34M for 17.39 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. It operates through three divisions: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. It has a 24.07 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Boyd Gaming, FanDuel Group Launch Sports Betting In Indiana, Iowa… – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (NYSE:BYD) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) stake by 7,718 shares to 411,432 valued at $53.95M in 2019Q2. It also reduced 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stake by 2,758 shares and now owns 161,057 shares. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $88 highest and $6700 lowest target. $78’s average target is 17.26% above currents $66.52 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 15 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by UBS. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, March 17 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, June 21.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NASDAQ: GILD Investor Notice: Lawsuit by Consumers against Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.