Gofen & Glossberg Has Decreased Its Honeywell International (HON) Stake; Bank Of New York Co (BK)’s Sentiment Is 0.72

Bank Of New York Co Inc (BK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 278 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 387 reduced and sold equity positions in Bank Of New York Co Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 761.00 million shares, down from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Bank Of New York Co Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 17 to 9 for a decrease of 8. Sold All: 71 Reduced: 316 Increased: 201 New Position: 77.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased Honeywell International (HON) stake by 2.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 4,737 shares as Honeywell International (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Gofen & Glossberg Llc holds 179,097 shares with $31.27 million value, down from 183,834 last quarter. Honeywell International now has $121.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 5.08 million shares traded or 99.08% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE

The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 8.36M shares traded or 80.37% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) has declined 12.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 10/04/2018 – 90MG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Net Asset Value(s); 14/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Adds Capital First Trust Company to Its Trust Network; 26/04/2018 – 58GZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 33FB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Cap for Minority Interest in Amherst Holdings; 05/03/2018 – 63LH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 84XE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 79VQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides financial services and products to institutions, firms, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $43.72 billion. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Investment Services. It has a 12.06 P/E ratio. The firm offers investment management; trust and custody; foreign exchange; fund administration; global collateral services; securities lending; depositary receipts; corporate trust; global payment/cash management; banking services; and clearing services.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.24M for 11.71 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Trian Fund Management L.P. holds 5.88% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for 12.62 million shares. Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd owns 26.41 million shares or 5.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Asset Management Advisors Llc has 4.24% invested in the company for 111,390 shares. The Ohio-based First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 3.69% in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers, a Arizona-based fund reported 16.72 million shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership owns 13,145 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Haverford Financial Ser Incorporated has 32,529 shares. 20,000 are held by Starr Intll Incorporated. Signature Estate And has invested 1.94% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 561,302 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Scott And Selber, Texas-based fund reported 24,954 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 29,302 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs accumulated 2,005 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Perritt Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Field Main Bancorp invested in 3,705 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il accumulated 179,097 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Lincluden Management Ltd has 14,573 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt owns 33,895 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 12.74% above currents $168.31 stock price. Honeywell International had 7 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $183 target in Monday, April 22 report. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 491 shares to 20,448 valued at $38.72 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Chevron (NYSE:CVX) stake by 4,746 shares and now owns 328,606 shares. Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.