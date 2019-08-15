Gofen & Glossberg Maintains Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD); Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $940,005 as Stock Rose

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 34,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 32,876 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $907,000, down from 67,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 16.82M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down; 16/04/2018 – BAC 1Q EQUITIES TRADING REV. EX-DVA $1.52B, EST. $1.18B; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (Nll) INCREASED $550 MILLION, OR 5%, TO $11.6 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: BofA C$200m 4NC3 FRN, C$500m 6NC5 Fxd-to-Float; 11/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of Form 8-K; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 39,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 236,455 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.37 million, up from 197,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 1.00 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Amgen’s Enbrel Patent Win, AMRN’s Setback & More – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA advisory committee backs Gilead’s Descovy for PrEP – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead announces management departures – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.60 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

