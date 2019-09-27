Gofen & Glossberg Has Boosted Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Stock Declined; As Williams Sonoma (WSM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Phocas Financial Has Raised Its Holding

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 15,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 106,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91M, up from 91,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 472,424 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE – PARTIES AGREED TO ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS, RESPONSIBILITIES, INCLUDING TRANSFER OF KENTWOOD WAREHOUSE TO WILLIAMS-SONOMA, ON MAY 9

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 491 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 20,448 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.72 million, up from 19,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $19.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1720.02. About 3.08 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1′ to Amazon.com; 19/03/2018 – Mercury News: Amazon is said to have mulled acquiring some Toys `R’ Us stores; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 23/03/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: SCOOP: Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business; 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”; 13/03/2018 – Tony Romm: for the moment, sources say the event is set for March 20. hearing attendees are reps from FB, Google, Amazon, Snap; 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 5,966 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability accumulated 11,648 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na accumulated 0.02% or 4,430 shares. First Personal Service stated it has 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0.02% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Blackhill Incorporated holds 42.14% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 4.03M shares. Atria Invests invested in 3,095 shares. Shelton Mngmt holds 5,494 shares. 19,793 were reported by Vision Mngmt Inc. The Missouri-based Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.51% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Cap Research Glob Investors has invested 0.18% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Swiss Bank reported 149,200 shares. California-based Covington Capital has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Veritable LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 12,871 shares. Fmr Llc owns 0.03% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 4.35M shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $934.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avx Corporation (NYSE:AVX) by 57,115 shares to 534,301 shares, valued at $8.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerstate Banks Inc (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 57,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,068 shares, and cut its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Koshinski Asset Management holds 2,252 shares. Private Management Group Inc owns 119 shares. Violich Capital Mngmt has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 1.05% or 1,255 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 326,255 shares. Highland Capital Management LP holds 0.41% or 3,700 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 554 shares. American Mngmt invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Canandaigua Bank & Trust stated it has 1,710 shares. Cap Advsrs Ok has 1.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,583 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,031 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 1,298 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 768 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 511,000 shares stake.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short (VGSH) by 5,325 shares to 6,532 shares, valued at $398,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,528 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls Intl.

