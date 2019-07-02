Gofen & Glossberg Lowered Its Position in Procter & Gamble (PG) as Share Price Rose; As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Boosted Holding

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 444.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 481,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 590,069 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.63M, up from 108,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 3.35M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONCLUDES WEBCAST OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Drops as Fatal Accident Slows Ticket Sales; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Plans More NYC, Washington Flights as Alaska Retreats; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Raises Quarter Dividend to 16c Vs. 12.5c; 03/05/2018 – Failed Southwest Air Jet Engine Had Passed Seven Inspections; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: DEMAND STRENGHTENED AFTER MARKETING EFFORTS RESUMED; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Bookings Fall After Fatal Accident; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 577 DEPARTING NASHVILLE TO PHOENIX EXPERIENCED BIRD STRIKE SHORTLY AFTER TAKEOFF

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 7,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 733,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.31M, down from 741,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $110.49. About 6.77 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont by 22,619 shares to 527,408 shares, valued at $28.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Ind (EEM).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Grp Lc owns 36,629 shares. Main Street Research Ltd Liability accumulated 372,964 shares or 12.34% of the stock. 6,455 are owned by Botty Limited Liability Com. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 0.97% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,000 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management invested in 23,046 shares or 0.31% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 1.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fincl Bank holds 1.58% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Fincl Consulate owns 7,736 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca accumulated 31,955 shares. Rbf Capital Lc has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hutchinson Mgmt Ca holds 15,463 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.53% or 729,288 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 356,383 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brookstone Mgmt stated it has 29,473 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. On Friday, February 1 Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 29,621 shares. On Friday, February 15 the insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M. $294,750 worth of stock was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G and Tokyo 2020 Announce The Podium Project â€“ The First-Ever Medals Podiums Created From Recycled Plastic for Upcoming Olympic Games and Paralympic Games – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G CEO pushes for board diversity – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 84,585 shares to 21,815 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 23,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,154 shares, and cut its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S A A.