Gofen & Glossberg Has Increased Stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by $1.50 Million; As Omnicell (OMCL) Market Value Rose, Martin & Company Has Decreased Holding by $547,840

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 62,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86.67. About 152,509 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 31.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 6,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,936 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 21,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $214.04. About 330,669 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 180,764 shares to 212,716 shares, valued at $20.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,282 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. $199,007 worth of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares were bought by Clendening John S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.11% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Diversified Tru Co has 0.02% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 1,421 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 1,683 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 9,160 shares. 97 are held by Csat Advisory L P. Buckingham Asset Limited Co has 0.03% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Moreover, Victory Cap has 0.18% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 1,316 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Com holds 4,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Inc holds 939 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sarl has 0.36% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 12,900 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 418,214 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Covington Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 6 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited invested 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Bahl & Gaynor Inc invested in 42,465 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company stated it has 0.07% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Waddell Reed Financial accumulated 0.04% or 195,561 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Prudential Financial Inc reported 0.04% stake. Element Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 15,347 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 20,393 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 29,155 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.05% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Rhenman And Prtn Asset Mgmt Ab has 0.95% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 100,375 shares. 38,458 are owned by Axiom Intll Investors Llc De. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.58% or 303,811 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc holds 0.01% or 229,472 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $932,974 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $82,257 was made by PETERSMEYER GARY S on Friday, February 15. JOHNSTON DAN S also sold $571,170 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) on Monday, January 14.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37M for 46.10 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.