Gofen & Glossberg Has Lowered Stake in Facebook (FB) by $372,670; As Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Trimmed Position

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $279.53. About 182,799 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 2,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 155,918 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.99M, down from 158,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $186.17. About 9.70M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Zuckerberg Publicly Addresses Facebook Crisis — 4th Update; 12/04/2018 – EU Justice Commissioner held “constructive” talks with Facebook’s Sandberg; 22/03/2018 – An investor and an analyst took polar opposite positions on Facebook; 03/04/2018 – Facebook won’t extend European data standards to the rest of the world; 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 08/03/2018 – As Facebook veers from news, LinkedIn is expanding its operation; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users hit by data scandal; 08/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: New Long-Term Economic Forecast and Facebook Founder Testimony; 03/04/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Finance Services reported 76 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc reported 1.50 million shares. Invesco Limited owns 1.15 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nordea Investment Mgmt has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 4,485 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 500 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ledyard Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cap Ca reported 6,583 shares stake. Valmark Advisers accumulated 2,365 shares. Navellier Incorporated stated it has 13,468 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 4,450 shares. American Cap Management has 4.92% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 474,280 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company reported 5 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 250,570 shares to 523,505 shares, valued at $22.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 8,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.99 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.