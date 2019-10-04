Gofen & Glossberg Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $929,463 as Valuation Declined; As Ebix (EBIX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Decreased Its Position

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 491 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 20,448 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.72M, up from 19,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $855.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1730.03. About 1.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight will be livestreamed Sunday morning; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Dozens of T-shirts, toys and even babygros mocking mental illness are being sold on Amazon, i; 15/03/2018 – Japanese news outlet Kyodo said Amazon was suspected of likely asking suppliers to shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on its local site; 22/05/2018 – Amazon in talks on new season of The Expanse, sources say; 10/05/2018 – FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 68.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 13,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The hedge fund held 6,236 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $313,000, down from 19,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 54,467 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in lndia’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS AND FORECASTS IT TO GENERATE $0.25 IN INCREASED DILUTED EPS; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES; 19/04/2018 – EBIX ENTERS INDIA’S E-LEARNING MARKETS VIA ACQUISITION OF 60 PERCENT STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33,235 shares to 922,736 shares, valued at $123.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 6,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,468 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 26,944 shares to 44,744 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tailored Brands Inc by 68,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.59 million activity.