Gofen & Glossberg Holding in Fiserv (FISV) Lowered as Stock Rose; As At&T (T) Share Price Rose, Murphy Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $313,599

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 153,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.99M, down from 156,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $104.61. About 2.62M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 9,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 118,246 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, down from 127,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $37.64. About 31.61 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $669.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 17,606 shares to 168,172 shares, valued at $20.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.94B for 10.01 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $635.59 million for 28.12 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,236 shares to 498,755 shares, valued at $41.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

