Gofen & Glossberg Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $568,192; As Amc Networks (AMCX) Shares Declined, Holder S Muoio & Company Trimmed Its Stake by $431,200

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 4,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 348,632 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.94 million, up from 344,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $135.11. About 731,589 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18)

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 65,008 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 72,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 322,859 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 6,251 shares to 323,860 shares, valued at $39.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co. by 140,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,720 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 862 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J.. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15 million on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B, New York-based fund reported 45,452 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co holds 949,474 shares. Highstreet Asset reported 22,521 shares. Hartford Inv Management has 0.51% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 140,095 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs invested in 1.82% or 2.58M shares. Us Bank De invested in 0.37% or 999,803 shares. Montecito Bancshares And reported 3,802 shares. Tower Research Limited Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 18,251 shares. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Mercantile Tru Communications invested 0.43% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Atria Invests Limited Co has 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Eqis accumulated 16,440 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Somerset Trust Co stated it has 34,544 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Caprock Gru holds 0.43% or 17,214 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Collins Aerospace gets sixth order from US Army for production of next-generation Manpack radios – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “United Technologies Showcases the Many Technologies it has Contributed to Manned Space Programs during Capitol Hill Event; Previews Collins Aerospace’s Next Generation Space Suit System – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Power, Japan-based fund reported 5,080 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 47,369 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.02% or 22,225 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 6,765 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp invested in 0.02% or 4,041 shares. Bridgewater Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Euclidean Techs Lc invested in 37,400 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 669,681 shares stake. Advisors Preferred Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 40,860 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Advisory Svcs Network Limited owns 245 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clark Estates New York reported 0.57% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Sg Americas Securities, a New York-based fund reported 12,400 shares.

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why AMC Networks Stock Fell 14% Last Month – The Motley Fool” on April 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMCX vs. SIRI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMC Networks +2.5% as Imperial sees lack of growth priced in – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 30,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 118,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).