Gofen & Glossberg Has Upped By $3.90 Million Its Fastenal (FAST) Position; Argent Capital Management Has Lifted Ufp Technologies (UFPT) Stake

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased Fastenal (FAST) stake by 1712.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gofen & Glossberg Llc acquired 121,875 shares as Fastenal (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Gofen & Glossberg Llc holds 128,990 shares with $4.20 million value, up from 7,115 last quarter. Fastenal now has $18.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 2.89M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches

Argent Capital Management Llc increased Ufp Technologies Inc. (UFPT) stake by 18.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Argent Capital Management Llc acquired 16,270 shares as Ufp Technologies Inc. (UFPT)’s stock rose 19.74%. The Argent Capital Management Llc holds 104,967 shares with $4.37M value, up from 88,697 last quarter. Ufp Technologies Inc. now has $292.75 million valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 15,138 shares traded. UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has risen 35.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPT News: 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR $0.24; 09/05/2018 – UFP HIRED MARK BRODIE AS HEAD OF EUROPEAN EXECUTION; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q EPS 24c; 20/04/2018 – DJ UFP Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPT); 04/05/2018 – UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $42.9 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – UFP 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 16/03/2018 Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb National Bank N A Mo accumulated 0.05% or 59,328 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi holds 133,294 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. De Burlo Grp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 147,700 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 6,185 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 325,725 were reported by Advsrs Asset Management. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 110,371 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 58,531 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Commerce National Bank accumulated 48,962 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wendell David invested in 0.25% or 51,500 shares. 2,496 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp. Stewart And Patten Co Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,200 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 26,653 shares. Quantum Mgmt Ltd Liability Nj holds 7.42% or 956,197 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 1,104 shares valued at $33,264 was made by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -1.53% below currents $31.99 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Tuesday, September 17. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $3000 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, June 14 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12 with “Market Perform”.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased Linde Plc stake by 3,885 shares to 17,877 valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 4,583 shares and now owns 165,502 shares. Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was reduced too.

