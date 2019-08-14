Gofen & Glossberg Lifted Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake By $492,600; AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMST (AMVMF) Shorts Lowered By 0.06%

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased Lockheed Martin (LMT) stake by 2.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gofen & Glossberg Llc acquired 1,642 shares as Lockheed Martin (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Gofen & Glossberg Llc holds 61,373 shares with $18.42 million value, up from 59,731 last quarter. Lockheed Martin now has $106.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $377.22. About 952,978 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry; 17/04/2018 – Sweden, India agree to strengthen cooperation on defence; 08/03/2018 – The Pentagon needs to ‘understand the cost’ of buying more F-35 jets, Lockheed Martin CEO says; 12/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Completes Acceptance Test of First TPS-77 MRR; 07/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA WELCOMES ANZAC FRIGATE HMNZS TE KAHA TO CANADA TO BEGIN MODERNIZATION CONTRACT WORK; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – GREGORY KEE OF LOCKHEED MARTIN, DIETMAR THELEN, REPRESENTING MBDA,TO LEAD JV FROM MBDA DEUTSCHLAND OFFICE IN SCHROBENHAUSEN; 11/04/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 12/04/2018 – HM Dunn AeroSystems, a Gridiron Capital, LLC Portfolio Company, Names Anderson Chief Executive Officer; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Contract Covers Army Training Aids, Simulators, Operations, Support of Live-fire Ranges; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Gets $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Pact

AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMST (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) had a decrease of 0.06% in short interest. AMVMF’s SI was 4.17M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.06% from 4.18 million shares previously. With 2,500 avg volume, 1670 days are for AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMST (OTCMKTS:AMVMF)’s short sellers to cover AMVMF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.07. About 1,600 shares traded or 10.80% up from the average. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. The company has market cap of $596.83 million. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. It has a 15.31 P/E ratio. The firm operates through two divisions, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Engineering.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $739,067 activity. 750 shares were bought by GORDON ILENE S, worth $229,533 on Monday, February 25. On Friday, August 9 TAICLET JAMES D JR bought $509,534 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 1,354 shares.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 15,913 shares to 420,738 valued at $31.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 8,881 shares and now owns 170,085 shares. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.