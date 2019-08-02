Gofen & Glossberg Has Trimmed Its Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $2.51 Million; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Rose While Claar Advisors Boosted Its Holding

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 813,455 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 13,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 260,233 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.42 million, down from 273,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44M shares traded or 21.96% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 52,840 shares to 119,707 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 30,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $14.39 million activity. Shares for $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.15 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72M and $207.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 602,950 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.