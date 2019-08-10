Gofen & Glossberg Lowered Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $1.18 Million; Advisors Asset Management Has Trimmed Shaw Communications (SJR) Stake by $423,000; Stock Declined

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 15,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 420,738 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28 million, down from 436,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON CHINA PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Shaw Communications (SJR) by 27.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 21,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 56,393 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 77,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 402,320 shares traded or 1.52% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MLN AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 72,704 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Advisory owns 0.09% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 63,703 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Suncoast Equity Mngmt has invested 3.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Daiwa reported 83,421 shares. Amp Investors Ltd invested in 1.16M shares or 0.48% of the stock. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 21,033 shares. American Century invested in 0.21% or 2.81 million shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Co invested in 5,157 shares. Narwhal Cap Management holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 58,471 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 85,370 shares. Regal Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,752 shares. 278,810 are held by Comerica Commercial Bank. Diligent Invsts Limited Com invested in 0.15% or 3,608 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 51,200 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 17,990 shares to 141,089 shares, valued at $22.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 37,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.93 million activity.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ELF, VSH, SHAK, CMG, DPZ, SBUX and MCD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Starbucks: Fantastic Results – And Priced Accordingly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit And Mortg (PCI) by 21,183 shares to 68,725 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivo Corp by 402,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Shaw Provides Dividend Rate Notice for Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class 2 Preferred Shares, Series B – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for Consistent Income – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shaw Communications: Long-Term Growth Outlook Intact – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shaw Communications Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Communications Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.39 million for 18.06 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.