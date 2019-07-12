Gofen & Glossberg Trimmed Red Hat (RHT) Holding; Adelante Capital Management Cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Holding

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) stake by 32.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 345,742 shares as Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)’s stock declined 4.04%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 717,735 shares with $22.29M value, down from 1.06M last quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust now has $3.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 467,069 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 28/03/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL: PEBBLEBROOK BID INSUFFICIENT IN BOTH PRICE-MIX; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 Net $84.4M-Net $92.9M; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT LASALLE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REVISED PROPOSAL; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – PEBBLEBROOK IS PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND PRICE AND MIX OF CONSIDERATION AS WARRANTED BY “DUE DILIGENCE”; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – RELEASED 2 LETTERS, DATED MARCH 6, & MARCH 20, 2018, TO LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES IN WHICH CO PROPOSED SHARE-FOR-SHARE MERGER; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook offers to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for over $3 bln; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Initial Working Draft of Document Relating to 1Q Results Inadvertently Posted on Website; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Did Not Authorize the Release of the Document or Any of the Info Contained Therein; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Offers $3.7 Billion for LaSalle in Bid Called Final; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased Red Hat (RHT) stake by 6.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gofen & Glossberg Llc analyzed 2,742 shares as Red Hat (RHT)'s stock rose 2.94%. The Gofen & Glossberg Llc holds 42,406 shares with $7.75M value, down from 45,148 last quarter. Red Hat now has $33.43 billion valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 27,582 shares to 303,710 valued at $137.63M in 2019Q1. It also upped Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) stake by 1.28 million shares and now owns 3.73 million shares. Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) was raised too.

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance" on June 29, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Svcs Gp Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 53,600 shares. Australia-based Amp Ltd has invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Alpha Windward Lc reported 305 shares stake. Schroder Invest Grp accumulated 349,747 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.04% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 4.24M shares. Security Rech And Inc has invested 0.53% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 6,958 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc has 12.50 million shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Axa owns 531,978 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 163,856 shares. National Bank & Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 14,470 shares. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.26% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Bard Assoc accumulated 0.12% or 7,508 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 4,242 shares.

Analysts await Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PEB’s profit will be $108.41M for 8.31 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.43% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pebblebrook Hotel had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PEB in report on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "It's done! IBM buys Red Hat; Whitehurst says 'Red Hat is still Red Hat' – Triangle Business Journal" on July 09, 2019

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased Dowdupont stake by 22,619 shares to 527,408 valued at $28.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 6,022 shares and now owns 49,940 shares. Mondelez Intl (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was raised too.