Goelzer Investment Management Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $1.32 Million; Caxton Associates LP Has Lowered Holding in Dominos Pizza (DPZ) by $482,718

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 63.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 1,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 1,083 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 2,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $232.37. About 18,073 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 23/04/2018 – Domino’s on Quest for Digital Dominance Using Artificial Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Closes at Record High as CEO Prepares His Exit; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DOMINO’S INTRODUCES VOICE RECOGNITION TO RECEIVE PHONE ORDERS; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: People actually want to buy a Rolex with a Domino’s logo; 02/04/2018 – Domino’s® Creates Mobile Game for Pizza Lovers; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Sales Rose Across All Its Markets; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY SYSTEM SALES 1,179.6 MLN STG VS 1,004 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 22,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 186,735 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04M, up from 164,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.43. About 394,027 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Liability owns 739,045 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, Ohio-based fund reported 36,160 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 148,528 shares. Security National has 1.34% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.86 million shares. Davidson Advsr holds 4,178 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Ltd Co invested 0.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Park Natl Oh has invested 1.89% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Foundation Advsr stated it has 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). St Germain D J Inc has invested 1.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wesbanco Commercial Bank Incorporated holds 292,960 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. 43,057 were accumulated by Bath Savings Tru. Grisanti Cap Limited Company has 0.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7,800 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Com holds 0.13% or 5,297 shares. 35,734 were accumulated by Smithfield Tru.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 30,485 shares to 22,219 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 23,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,985 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $84.94M for 28.20 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,400 shares to 39,400 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 19,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,299 shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 0.04% or 131,900 shares. Melvin Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 275,000 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.03% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 183,010 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The New York-based Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Company Inc has invested 1.98% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Lpl Ltd reported 3,395 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital World has invested 0.1% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). 5,600 are owned by Omers Administration. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 20 shares. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 3,875 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 1,559 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 67,087 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.65% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) or 2.77M shares. 4,758 were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar. Jpmorgan Chase Communications reported 103,327 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

