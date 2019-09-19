Goelzer Investment Management Trimmed Republic Svcs (RSG) Holding By $350,450; Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI) Sentiment Is 1.14

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) stake by 36.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 4,075 shares as Republic Svcs Inc (RSG)’s stock rose 8.08%. The Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 7,105 shares with $616,000 value, down from 11,180 last quarter. Republic Svcs Inc now has $27.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 746,699 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc (HYI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 16 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 14 reduced and sold their stakes in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 5.61 million shares, down from 5.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is 1.00% above currents $86.14 stock price. Republic Services had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) rating on Thursday, April 4. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $82 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 38,602 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.1% or 32,492 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 3,128 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated accumulated 6,924 shares. Natixis has 96,061 shares. Sigma Planning reported 23,811 shares stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 50,687 are owned by Donaldson Capital Mgmt Llc. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 136,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 1.29M shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 118,627 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Cwm Ltd stated it has 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 59,410 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05 million for 24.75 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Republic Services Recognized on Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices for Fourth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Teamsters On Strike At Republic Services Extend Picket Lines To California – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Georgia Teamsters Go On Strike At Republic Services – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 3,559 shares to 112,864 valued at $14.05M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 31,785 shares and now owns 121,255 shares. Ishares Tr (IJH) was raised too.

Private Management Group Inc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. for 811,111 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 897,738 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, E&G Advisors Lp has 0.57% invested in the company for 89,650 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.32% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 349,413 shares.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 60,516 shares traded. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) has risen 7.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.15% the S&P500.