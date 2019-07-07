Goelzer Investment Management Trimmed Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) as Market Valuation Declined; Tnb Financial Increases Position in Enbridge Com (ENB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 26,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,509 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 84,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 2.56 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 418,798 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19 million, up from 396,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 1.86 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV) by 4,962 shares to 183,716 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability stated it has 9,352 shares. Chemical National Bank holds 15,199 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold And Incorporated stated it has 5,216 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 353,197 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Logan Cap Mgmt invested in 247,504 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Plante Moran Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 625 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel accumulated 25,388 shares. Wedgewood Ptnrs owns 557,859 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio. Brandes Inv Partners Limited Partnership reported 146,834 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 341,661 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 107,565 shares. 720 are held by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. Fdx Advsrs reported 6,332 shares. Etrade Cap invested in 0.07% or 33,002 shares. United Kingdom-based Waverton Invest has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 insider sales for $898,716 activity. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $34,015 was made by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Friday, January 18. The insider Middleton Sean sold $48,650.