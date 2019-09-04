Goelzer Investment Management Trimmed Its Sysco (SYY) Holding by $1.90 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Golden Gate Private Equity Stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Has Cut by $3.11 Million

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 28,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 52,879 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 81,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 1.12 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 356,325 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Grp Inc Incorporated Inc, a Idaho-based fund reported 13,003 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt has 61,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 157,326 are owned by Korea Inv. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Natl Bank Department has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.16 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 667,993 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 916,957 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 7,587 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 46,221 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 9,269 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 25.59M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 379,238 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Co stated it has 9,139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,734 shares to 67,734 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.74 million for 12.86 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.81 million for 19.38 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,362 shares to 69,038 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).