Goelzer Investment Management Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Lifted Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding by $25.73 Million

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 158.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 357,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 582,775 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.01 million, up from 225,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 1.63M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 57.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 30,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,219 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 52,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $140.77. About 1.59 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “State Street, BofA, PNC likely to be CCAR winners – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “PNC Financial Services (PNC) Capital Plan Included Recommendation to Increase Dividend by 20 cents per share, or 21%, to $1.15 per share – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial declares $1.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. Reilly Robert Q sold 24,722 shares worth $3.03M. On Thursday, February 21 Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,376 were reported by Stephens Ar. British Columbia Mgmt invested 0.13% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Johnson Counsel Inc has invested 0.33% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Burke Herbert Retail Bank Trust owns 2,347 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins Com reported 216,400 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 74,173 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 468,059 shares. Bowen Hanes reported 0.01% stake. Amg Funds Limited Liability holds 1.37% or 11,413 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Cap Limited Mi holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,747 shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 1,960 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability owns 4,408 shares. Hartford Invest, Connecticut-based fund reported 58,232 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Company Il has invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 22,329 shares to 186,735 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, Bloom Energy, CommScope, Dell, HP, Oracle, Shopify, Tesla and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Hedge Funds Love The Progressive Corporation (PGR)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive’s Dashboard Report: May 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 106,013 shares to 479,067 shares, valued at $19.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 36,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,699 shares, and cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% or 7.23M shares. Jlb And stated it has 6,970 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Co The invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 63,870 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company owns 163,556 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 13,301 shares. Zevenbergen Investments Ltd Liability Co accumulated 11,465 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department reported 628 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Ltd owns 1,208 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5,843 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd reported 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Vanguard Group reported 46.67 million shares. Utd Advisers Ltd holds 20,227 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs has 116,150 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $783,240 was sold by Sauerland John P. The insider Snyder Barbara R bought 292 shares worth $19,663. Charney M Jeffrey also sold $1.20M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares.