Goelzer Investment Management Stake in American Intl Group (AIG) Has Boosted by $1.88 Million as Shares Rose; Greenhaven Associates Upped Position in Fedex (FDX) as Stock Value Declined

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 65.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 43,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 110,193 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 66,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 94,932 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 20,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.87M, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $168.23. About 87,563 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WFMY News 2: #Breaking – FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device”; 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: SAPD Chief McManus confirms 2 packages found at the #Schertz FedEx facility in latest presser; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San; 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates; 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 13,035 shares to 38,891 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,509 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Finds 5 Top Stocks Mutual Funds Have Loaded Up On – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Airbus Group Nv (Eadsy) (EADSY) by 13.86M shares to 9.27 million shares, valued at $306.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH).

