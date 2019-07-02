Goelzer Investment Management Raised Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $333,944 as Share Price Declined; As General Mls (GIS) Valuation Rose, Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Increased by $7.25 Million Its Holding

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 1,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,191 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 14,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $243.94. About 2.99 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 3.28M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Week on Wall Street: Big Banks Celebrate, Nike Misses, Constellation Pops – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can General Mills Find a Healthy Recipe for Growth? – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Street Warms To General Mills After Q3 Beat – Benzinga” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Keys to General Mills’ Upcoming Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,655 shares to 21,883 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,988 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million on Wednesday, May 1. $1.33 million worth of stock was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 11,945 shares to 53,793 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 28,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,879 shares, and cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Catch-Up Picks – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Weekly Recap & Major Analyst Calls, Looking Backwards & Forwards for 2019 in 10 Minutes – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.