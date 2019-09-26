Goelzer Investment Management Raised Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $1.52 Million; Donald Smith & Company Position in Iamgold (IAG) Increased as Share Price Rose

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 60.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 29,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 77,383 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, up from 48,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 3.32M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 9.68 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 38.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.14M, up from 28.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 5.19M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 28/03/2018 – IAMGOLD Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 364,081 shares to 843,182 shares, valued at $25.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American National (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 12,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,541 shares, and cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

