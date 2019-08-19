Goelzer Investment Management Position in Sysco (SYY) Trimmed by $1.90 Million; As Nrg Energy (NRG) Stock Declined, Holder Permian Investment Partners LP Has Cut Holding by $12.77 Million

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 28,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 52,879 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, down from 81,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $73.8. About 686,715 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99 million, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 1.05 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Group reported 136,868 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Advisors reported 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Korea Corp holds 0.18% or 955,146 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 49,125 shares. Citadel Advsrs, Illinois-based fund reported 79,086 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 112,355 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Lp holds 0.18% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 209,708 shares. Kbc Gp Inc Nv holds 358,717 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.24% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 25,000 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gru owns 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 2,100 shares. Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 128,367 shares in its portfolio. France-based Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Catalyst Advisors Lc holds 19,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial owns 2.91M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 13,221 shares. Notis holds 0.26% or 8,181 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Management Inc owns 0.41% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 18,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 899,803 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Woodley Farra Manion Management Incorporated reported 72,310 shares. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 728 shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Blb&B Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.22% or 27,847 shares. State Street has 0.13% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 84,012 shares. Maple Mngmt reported 6,471 shares. Moreover, Tirschwell And Loewy Inc has 0.18% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 19,655 shares.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 48,924 shares to 101,918 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 6,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

