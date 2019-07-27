Goelzer Investment Management Lowered Sysco (SYY) Stake By $1.90 Million; ELIS ORDINARY SHARES EUR 0 50 FRANCE (ELSSF) Shorts Decreased By 2.52%

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 35.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 28,720 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock rose 11.08%. The Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 52,879 shares with $3.53M value, down from 81,599 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $36.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 1.42 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco

ELIS ORDINARY SHARES EUR 0 50 FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) had a decrease of 2.52% in short interest. ELSSF’s SI was 491,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.52% from 504,100 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 491 days are for ELIS ORDINARY SHARES EUR 0 50 FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)’s short sellers to cover ELSSF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.8. About 1,500 shares traded or 2138.81% up from the average. Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Elis SA provides linen and workwear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in Europe and Latin America. The company has market cap of $4.26 billion. The firm offers linen services, including aprons, dish towels, and glass cloths; hospitality linens; and beauty, spa, and fitness linens, as well as healthcare linens. It has a 44.24 P/E ratio. It also provides professional garments for hospitality, commerce, workshops and industry, healthcare, beauty and spas, agrifood, eco-fair, and personal protection equipment, as well as ultra-clean clothing, locker units, and automatic clothing dispensers.

More news for Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Elis: An M&A-Driven Industry Leader – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Recap: Kase Short Selling Conference – Seeking Alpha” and published on December 04, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 4 analysts covering Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Sysco Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, June 4 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.2% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 456,152 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1,105 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 555,729 shares. Automobile Association reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 5,144 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 14,300 shares. Shayne Ltd Liability holds 343,299 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 91,900 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cibc Comml Bank Usa accumulated 12,100 shares. North American Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.93% or 83,943 shares. Headinvest Ltd Company accumulated 5,240 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 3.43% or 4.16M shares in its portfolio. Compton Cap Management Ri has invested 0.3% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Essex Fin reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd reported 45 shares.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96M for 16.56 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 12,238 shares to 86,922 valued at $16.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 9,690 shares and now owns 54,889 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was raised too.