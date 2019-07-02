Goelzer Investment Management Lowered Sysco (SYY) Position as Valuation Rose; As Stifel Financial Cp (SF) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Trimmed Holding

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stifel Financial Cp (SF) by 38.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670,000, down from 16,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stifel Financial Cp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $58.68. About 361,869 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has declined 2.74% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 35.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 28,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,879 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 81,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $71.42. About 1.43 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 51,607 shares to 80,832 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 15,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 9.84% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.22 per share. SF’s profit will be $94.81M for 10.95 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 637,881 were accumulated by Principal Financial. Ftb Advsrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,308 shares. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 11,886 shares. Hightower Advsr accumulated 0% or 4,172 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Numerixs Investment Technology Inc invested in 0% or 400 shares. Ellington Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 4,739 shares. 3.16 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Northern owns 1.64 million shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 275,716 shares. 85,550 are held by Qs Ltd Liability Corporation. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 7,839 shares.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 6,847 shares to 83,694 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.28 million activity. CHARLTON ROBERT S also sold $1.47 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95M for 16.69 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

