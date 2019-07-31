Goelzer Investment Management Lowered Its Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $1.92 Million; Security National Bank Of So Dak Increases Holding in General Mls (GIS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 26,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,509 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, down from 84,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $65.33. About 2.37 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 2.49M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 126,848 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.11% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell accumulated 0.02% or 7,852 shares. 7,462 were reported by Blb&B Advisors. Excalibur Management Corporation has 19,628 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 337,059 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.03% or 5,087 shares. City reported 52,106 shares stake. 25 are owned by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 132,474 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0.23% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 10,298 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 1.37% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 796,607 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1.84 million shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. On Monday, February 4 Middleton Sean sold $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 683 shares. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold 1,208 shares worth $86,046.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt North America invested in 162,483 shares. Kirr Marbach Limited Liability Corporation In holds 3.71% or 210,532 shares. Smith Moore And Company invested in 0.09% or 5,184 shares. Genesis Asset Managers Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.44 million shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking has 0.13% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 500,695 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Yhb Inv Advisors Inc reported 108,825 shares. S&Co Inc has 0.16% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.08 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Caprock Group reported 13,645 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 1.91 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc owns 1.86M shares. Veritas Investment Llp has 6.6% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 931,762 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp has invested 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Todd Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 340,265 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio.