Goelzer Investment Management Lifted Polaris Inds (PII) Stake by $1.31 Million; Highlander Capital Management Lifted Its Parker Hannifin (PH) Holding

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 51.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 10,625 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 7,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $177.64. About 606,541 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 14,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 63,804 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82M, up from 49,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $88.05. About 222,559 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.16, REV VIEW $5.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Polaris at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented by Method Racing Wheels; 06/03/2018 Power, Performance and Innovation Define the 2019 Polaris Snowmobile and Timbersled Lineup; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE INC PIF.TO – QTRLY TOTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $0.05; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted ‘RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 7.21 BLN RUPEES VS 5.69 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c; 04/04/2018 – Rubrik Launches Polaris, the Industry’s First SaaS Platform for Data Management Applications

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.05% or 24,399 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.05% or 50,914 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Axa holds 0.21% or 319,992 shares. Hm Payson And reported 36,306 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Management has 0.09% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 65,200 shares. 6,259 are owned by Guyasuta Invest Advsr. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru reported 0.11% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Boston Family Office Lc owns 16,121 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 2,041 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd. Everence Inc holds 0.12% or 4,407 shares. 727,870 were accumulated by Amer Century Companies. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $475,174 activity.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 78,218 shares to 4,525 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,917 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.