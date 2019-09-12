Goelzer Investment Management Lifted Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stake By $1.15 Million; Cognex (CGNX) Sentiment Is 0.92

Cognex Corp (CGNX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 135 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 147 trimmed and sold positions in Cognex Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 148.34 million shares, down from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cognex Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 8 to 6 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 110 Increased: 96 New Position: 39.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 37.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goelzer Investment Management Inc acquired 13,086 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 48,285 shares with $4.27 million value, up from 35,199 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $185.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $94.27. About 1.45M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018

The stock increased 3.40% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 921,995 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $37.06 million for 59.38 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.80 billion. The firm offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process. It has a 41.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include VisionPro, a software suite that provides various vision tools for programming; displacement sensors with vision software for use in 3D application; In-Sight vision systems that perform various vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, assembly verification, and robotic guidance; In-Sight vision sensors; ID products, which are used for reading codes that are applied on discrete items during the manufacturing process, as well as have applications in logistics automation for package sorting and distribution; DataMan barcode readers; barcode verifiers; vision-enabled mobile terminals for industrial barcode reading applications; and barcode scanning software development kits.

Joho Capital Llc holds 9.3% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation for 1.27 million shares. Brown Capital Management Llc owns 9.48 million shares or 4.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas Story & Son Llc has 3.97% invested in the company for 161,220 shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 3.39% in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 451,212 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Group has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Sigma Planning owns 4,491 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation holds 18,345 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raymond James Services Inc invested 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Northern Tru Corporation owns 1.21 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H & Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Gfs Advisors Lc accumulated 5,084 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bennicas And Associates holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 3,575 shares. National Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bb&T Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 22,552 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,669 shares. Profund Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 16,532 shares. Truepoint Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).