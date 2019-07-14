Goelzer Investment Management Increases Position in At&T (T); Mastrapasqua Asset Management Trimmed Facebook (FB) Stake as Stock Rose

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 27,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 395,618 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.41 million, up from 367,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 23.25M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, down from 80,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Up To 87 Million Accounts Were Affected By Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Issues Update On New Data Policies — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – EU’s Jourova Says Facebook Case Is a Threat to Democracy (Video); 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Address Staff Friday at Regular Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Takes Belated Turn on Apology Tour — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK SAYS BRAND SAFETY, DATA SECURITY ARE IMPORTANT TO US – HANDELSBLATT; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Zuckerberg Publicly Addresses Facebook Crisis — 3rd Update; 19/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT AG PROBES FACEBOOK-CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS; 19/03/2018 – “Because regulators will apply more scrutiny on the use of data for targeting, it seems to us that there will be more scrutiny on Facebook products,” analyst Brian Wieser writes; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA RELEASES TIMELINE OF EVENTS WITH CONTRACTUAL AND LEGAL AGREEMENTS AS MADE IN THE NAME OF ITS ASSOCIATED ENTITY, SCL ELECTIONS; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,442 shares to 54,470 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wunderlich Managemnt has 11,073 shares. Moneta Gru Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 5,550 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Granite Point Capital Mgmt Lp has 0.91% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 56,250 shares. Raging Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 3.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Evergreen Cap Management Lc owns 40,201 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Snow Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fiduciary Fin Serv Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has 0.58% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12,030 shares. Heritage Investors holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 37,342 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 0.03% or 27,116 shares. Waddell & Reed holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.17M shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 9.76M shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Nomura Holding has 0.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 5.85M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Taylor Asset Mngmt has invested 6.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.31% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.06M shares. Texas-based Van Den Berg Mgmt I has invested 0.56% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Loeb Prtnrs Corporation accumulated 2,245 shares or 0% of the stock. 767,000 were reported by Denali Advisors Limited Liability. Perigon Wealth Lc has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Regal Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 243,110 shares. Arcadia Invest Corporation Mi holds 1,400 shares. Monarch Mngmt holds 1.13% or 99,272 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa Inc has 1.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 85,096 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.18% or 14,303 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 1.89 million were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs. 13,294 are owned by Solutions Limited Liability Com. Pioneer Trust Fincl Bank N A Or holds 73,733 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 11,945 shares to 53,793 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 33,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,444 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

