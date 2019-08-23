Goelzer Investment Management Increases Holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP); Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Upped Borg Warner (BWA) Stake by $20.14 Million

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 530,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 6.08 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233.34 million, up from 5.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 919,241 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 6,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 49,849 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 43,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $108.98. About 654,067 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BorgWarner: Low Price, High Risk – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BorgWarner Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Shares Hammered On Lower Second-Quarter Earnings And Downward Adjustment In Full-Year Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Bbva Compass Fincl Bank stated it has 121,996 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi reported 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Norinchukin National Bank The invested in 0.02% or 39,418 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Management reported 186,580 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 0% or 377,457 shares. Diamond Hill Mngmt Inc accumulated 9.94M shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Numerixs Invest Techs reported 3,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 965,929 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited reported 14,159 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Pinnacle Fin owns 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).