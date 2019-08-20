Goelzer Investment Management Increased Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $625,812; Stock Rose; Sandy Spring Bank Cut Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) by $594,944 as Shares Rose

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 7,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 69,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 76,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $85.99. About 3.31M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 08/05/2018 – Merck: DOJ Informed Company That Investigation Related to Singulair and Dulera Is Closed; 01/05/2018 – Merck lifts earnings forecast after currency boost; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 2,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 16,707 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 14,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $274.26. About 549,428 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1,779 shares to 29,060 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,817 shares to 3,864 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 89,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,865 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

