Goelzer Investment Management Holding In Microsoft (MSFT) Was Raised; Element Capital Management Has Cut Position in General Mtrs Co (GM) as Share Value Rose

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 22,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 127,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.09M, up from 105,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 13.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 57.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 93,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 68,796 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 162,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.24. About 5.34 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 13/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS’ GM.N KOREA UNIT APPLIES FOR FOREIGN INVESTMENT ZONE DESIGNATION FOR ITS FACTORY SITE – INCHEON CITY OFFICIAL; 07/03/2018 – Gilmer Mirror: CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: General Motors Chairman & CEO Mary Barra Speaks with CNBC’s Brian Sullivan; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 02/04/2018 – TANTK IM. G.M. BERIEVA PAO TAKBI.MM – FY 2017 NET PROFIT RUB 4.14 BLN VS RUB 2.46 BLN YEAR AGO; 23/05/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS PROBE WILL CONSIDER WHETHER DECLINE IN DOMESTIC AUTOS, PARTS PRODUCTION HAS REDUCED INNOVATION AND RESEARCH IN NEW TECHNOLOGIES; 05/04/2018 – GM BREWERIES 4Q REV. 4.2B RUPEES VS 3.86B; 29/03/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 14, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Govt Set to Cut Monsanto’s GM Cotton Seed Royalties by 20 Percent; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM may raise investment plan for South Korean unit

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 5.06 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union corruption case broadens – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ford and GM get Thumbs Up from Morgan Stanley – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GM reduces workforce in Thailand – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Avoid Amid the Ongoing Trade War – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 129,976 shares to 165,961 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 402,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 513,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

