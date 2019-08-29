Goelzer Investment Management Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Lifted by $775,200 as Market Value Declined; Lincoln Capital Lifted Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding by $407,750; Shares Rose

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 9,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 54,889 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 45,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.22. About 5.03 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $125.73. About 1.65 million shares traded or 4.01% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Company to Continue to Manage Fiji Hotels Sold; 16/04/2018 – Marriott International Unveils Unified Loyalty Programs With One Set of Benefits; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES WILL NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON MARRIOTT RESULTS BUT, IT SHOULD MAKE MEANINGFUL DIFFERENCE TO HOTEL OWNERS; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 29/05/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Offers a New Weekend Package and Dining Events for Eid Al-Fitr Holiday; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 20/03/2018 – Interval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.04% or 3,988 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Lc owns 2.85% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 147,566 shares. Central Commercial Bank And Tru Com reported 5,962 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs owns 1,362 shares. Hs Partners Limited Liability reported 1.23 million shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,707 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 4,725 shares. Beck Limited Liability has invested 0.99% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Plante Moran Fin Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 606 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.35% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Prudential Fin holds 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 262,756 shares. Moreover, Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The North Carolina-based Atria Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc holds 17,260 shares. Moreover, Brinker Cap has 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. $1.00M worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 23,200 shares in its portfolio. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1.13% or 20,088 shares. Wright Invsts Service Inc reported 33,735 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Lawson Kroeker Inv Ne, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,821 shares. 298,576 were reported by Todd Asset Management Lc. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 37,664 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.69% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 421,407 shares. Comml Bank owns 6,878 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 12,000 were accumulated by Viking Fund Mngmt. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% or 5,024 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated stated it has 3.90 million shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Cape Ann Savings Bank invested in 0.76% or 7,920 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Co stated it has 19,080 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. 87,240 were reported by Apriem Advisors.