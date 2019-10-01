Goelzer Investment Management Has Upped Walmart (WMT) Stake; Stephens Stake in Total S A (TOT) Boosted as Stock Value Declined

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 2,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 71,779 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93M, up from 69,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $117.97. About 1.68M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – Royal wedding, weather boosts UK supermarket sales-Kantar; 08/05/2018 – Ed Tobin: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with #Uber, #Lyft fail to take off; 23/04/2018 – IBD: Walmart Seeks Even Bigger Share Of This Prized Startup In Prized Market; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 30/04/2018 – Sarah Nassauer: Selling Asda in the UK is part of a big international strategy shift for @Walmart. Sources say they are also in; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart may rope in Alphabet for India’s Flipkart’s acquisition plan – Economic Times; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP, INDIA’S INNOVATIVE ECOMMERCE COMPANY; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: INVESTMENT IN FLIPKART HAS ALMOST DOUBLED

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 25.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 30,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 149,501 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34M, up from 119,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 9.28M shares traded or 373.78% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 28/05/2018 – TOTAL HAS 40% STAKE IN ANGOLA’S BLOCK 17; 11/04/2018 – USA: Total Further Increases Its Footprint In The Gulf Of Mexico And Becomes Operator Of The North Platte Discovery; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SET AT 37.20 EUROS; 11/04/2018 – Total’s Acquisitions Are Part of Cobalt’s Bankruptcy Auction Sale; 16/05/2018 – US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL COMMITS TO DIVERSIFYING LA MEDE REFINERY SUPPLY; 30/03/2018 – Energy Central: Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: IRAN ANNOUNCEMENT IS PUSHING PRICES UP; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS SHALE IS NOT ONE OF 5 CORE STRENGTHS FOR CO; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL: TO DISTRIBUTE THIRD 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EU0.62/SHR

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PNG wants more from Exxon on P’nyang deal than Total’s Papua LNG – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Total: 2019 Strategy & Outlook Presentation – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buying Protection For My Total S.A. Investment – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Total’s Q1 net profit slips despite record production – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brazil approves 14 bidders for November offshore oil auction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,185 shares to 49,946 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 16,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,075 shares, and cut its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (NYSE:BKD).

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 19,347 shares to 183,435 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 8,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,348 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).