Goelzer Investment Management Has Upped Its Workday (WDAY) Stake by $1.57 Million; Hanover Ins Group In (THG) Holder Hodges Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.55 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 150.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 7,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 12,726 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 5,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $170.38. About 1.55 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group In (THG) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 12,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 93,775 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03M, up from 81,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 273,658 shares traded or 11.49% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 12/03/2018 – Hanover Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Rev $1.33B; 30/04/2018 – Forbes Insights and The Hanover Find Less Than Half of Small Business Owners Spend Sufficient Time Assessing Their Insurance Ne; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of First Quarter Catastrophes; 30/05/2018 – Hanover Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Jun. 6-7; 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 16/04/2018 – Hanover Insurance Sees Impact of Catastrophe Activity At of $66M-$76M Pretax; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $671.9M

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, BIDU – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Workday Becomes Oversold (WDAY) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Setting the Tone for Workday’s (WDAY) Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in September – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 25,173 shares to 1,701 shares, valued at $285,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 2,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,009 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement System has 0.12% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 168,302 shares. 2,181 were reported by Veritable L P. Champlain Lc holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 770,270 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 976,763 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 8,715 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Harding Loevner LP has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 24,793 shares. 434 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Piedmont Advsrs owns 11,741 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Alberta Mgmt Corp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Nicholas Investment Prns Limited Partnership reported 24,758 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Motco owns 188 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,333 are held by Haverford. Captrust Fincl Advsr accumulated 535 shares.

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Hanover Insurance Group Expands Specialty Leadership Team – PRNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:THG) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against Industry Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Hanover Earns Perfect Score on 2019 Corporate Equality Index – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comstock Res Inc by 69,550 shares to 919,351 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Stl Co (NYSE:X) by 295,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,531 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.