Goelzer Investment Management Has Upped Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake; Shorts at Model N (MODN) Raised By 19.54%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua State Bank And Trust owns 30,650 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.91% stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.26% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8.35M shares. Mcf Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 500 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp Inc holds 108 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 16,765 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.55 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Inc owns 80 shares. 100 are held by Burt Wealth. Girard Ptnrs reported 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pinnacle Associates Limited invested in 0.09% or 52,252 shares. Macroview Investment Ltd Co reported 38 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement owns 56,615 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Guardian Tru Com owns 333,617 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 8.91% above currents $78.69 stock price. QUALCOMM had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Tuesday, April 23 to “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9000 target in Thursday, June 6 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9000 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Raymond James upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 2. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $11500 target. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 23 to “Hold”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. Barclays Capital downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, July 18. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7500 target. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Mizuho.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) stake by 9,023 shares to 92,895 valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invesco Actively Managd Etf stake by 36,582 shares and now owns 15,980 shares. Ishares Tr (MTUM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Model N (NYSE:MODN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Model N has $2600 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is -13.88% below currents $28.45 stock price. Model N had 5 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 7 by Needham.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company has market cap of $930.65 million. The firm develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management.