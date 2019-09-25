Goelzer Investment Management Has Upped Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Position by $1.15 Million as Stock Value Rose; Travelers Companies (TRV) Holder Tuttle Tactical Management Has Increased Holding by $505,706

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 3,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 14,486 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, up from 11,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $146.79. About 562,328 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 17/04/2018 – Denihan to Celebrate National Business Travelers Day on April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Cho; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 37.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 13,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 48,285 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 35,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $94.68. About 677,481 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 24,891 shares to 13,934 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,756 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BUD shares while 132 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.49 million shares or 2.10% less from 72.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Mgmt owns 2,455 shares. Maverick Capital Limited has 0.55% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 427,645 shares. Thomasville Commercial Bank has 0.17% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Synovus Financial has 5,944 shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Fiera Corp holds 9,580 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc Incorporated accumulated 1,370 shares. Mawer Inv Management Limited holds 34,322 shares. Academy Cap Mgmt Inc Tx invested 5.55% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Td Asset has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Naples Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 2,455 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 29,938 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 6,799 shares. Beddow invested 3.95% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 228,871 were reported by Point72 Asset Management L P.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,587 shares to 49,235 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 39,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,156 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).