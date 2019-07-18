Goelzer Investment Management Has Upped Abbvie (ABBV) Position By $775,200; Perigon Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Honeywell International (HON) Stake

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased Honeywell International (HON) stake by 21.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,268 shares as Honeywell International (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 8,479 shares with $1.45M value, down from 10,747 last quarter. Honeywell International now has $122.71B valuation. The stock decreased 3.52% or $6.16 during the last trading session, reaching $168.62. About 5.43M shares traded or 104.25% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 21.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goelzer Investment Management Inc acquired 9,690 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 54,889 shares with $4.42 million value, up from 45,199 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $101.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 11.86M shares traded or 30.43% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Paz George sold $154,143.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 20.27 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stake by 3,082 shares to 60,334 valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1500) stake by 2,620 shares and now owns 9,228 shares. Ishares S&P 500 Etf (IVV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fincl Corp invested in 0.83% or 24,423 shares. Fiera Capital holds 0.01% or 14,630 shares. California-based Meridian Inv Counsel has invested 0.72% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 5,925 were reported by Greylin Mangement Incorporated. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Inc has invested 0.41% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc reported 117,153 shares. 203,000 are owned by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Marco Mgmt Lc owns 20,504 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 11,741 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability owns 2,450 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Co Lc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc invested in 0.98% or 13,494 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Company holds 1.63% or 327,770 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Corporation has invested 0.27% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). State Street Corporation reported 29.59 million shares stake.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Industry Headwinds Would Have Weighed On Honeywell’s Q2 Results – Forbes” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HON in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc accumulated 0.17% or 13,739 shares. Mackenzie Finance reported 0.02% stake. 5,230 are held by First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Company owns 53,671 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Psagot Inv House reported 5,705 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aviance Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 34,783 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 14.91 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Barbara Oil stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Bp Pcl reported 153,000 shares. Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.19% or 4,850 shares. Plante Moran Fin Ltd Liability Com accumulated 12,199 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability has 0.69% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 39,473 shares. Moreover, Amg Natl Trust Fincl Bank has 0.41% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 11,528 are owned by Cim Inv Mangement. Aviva Pcl invested in 635,486 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) stake by 28,720 shares to 52,879 valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 89,519 shares and now owns 39,865 shares. Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) was reduced too.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AbbVie (ABBV) Announces Acquisition of Mavupharma – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “AbbVie Stock Gains as Some See ‘Considerable’ Upside After Selloff – Barron’s” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “If You Like AbbVie, You Should Be Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Things Investors Need To Know About AbbVie’s Future – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie, Allergan, Ugh – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by UBS on Wednesday, January 23 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray.