Goelzer Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Principal Finl Group (PFG) Position by $4.19 Million as Share Price Rose; Primecap Management Company Holds Holding in General Dynamics (GD)

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 169,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 869,990 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.18 million, up from 700,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $185.71. About 214,242 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – Correction to General Dynamics CSRA Bid Story; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Transaction Now Valued at $9.7B, Including $2.8B Assumed Debt; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Rev $7.54B; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 73,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 175,223 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.15 million, down from 248,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 48,385 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/04/2018 – B. RILEY FINANCIAL – BEBE’S BOARD ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF JOE SCIROCCO, ITS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $423.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 01/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum May 15; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore research alert on Principal Financial Group Inc; 29/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics: Allison Dorval to Assume Roles of Principal Financial and Accounting Officers

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 5,492 shares to 16,516 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 17,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $398.67 million for 9.87 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 49,225 shares to 5.01 million shares, valued at $225.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Del (NYSE:DAL) by 54,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

