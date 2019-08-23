Goelzer Investment Management Has Trimmed Conocophillips (COP) Position; First Philippine Fund (FPF)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 35.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 23,248 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Goelzer Investment Management Inc holds 42,985 shares with $2.87 million value, down from 66,233 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $58.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 4.05 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA

First Philippine Fund Inc (FPF) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 29 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 26 decreased and sold their stakes in First Philippine Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 9.35 million shares, down from 9.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding First Philippine Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 14 Increased: 21 New Position: 8.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.

The stock increased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 157,932 shares traded or 5.74% up from the average. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FPF And The Holy Grail Of Fund Screens – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.1425 Per Share for August – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Preferred Stock Closed-End Funds: A Review Of The Category – November – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs – Not A Single Premium In The Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Portfolio Manager Update for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund – Business Wire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Sterneck Capital Management Llc holds 3.87% of its portfolio in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund for 202,987 shares. Mathes Company Inc. owns 47,200 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 434,285 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Delta Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 16,940 shares.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips: Risks Are Growing – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview: ConocoPhillips – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConocoPhillips: Key Takeaways From Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips (COP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips misses Q2 estimates amid lower crude prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $77 lowest target. $79.40’s average target is 51.93% above currents $52.26 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, June 26. JP Morgan maintained the shares of COP in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) stake by 10,239 shares to 66,516 valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 720 shares and now owns 1,026 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bank & Trust has 0.12% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Congress Asset Management Ma has 0.11% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 131,617 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 18.79 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Hightower Ltd Company reported 208,544 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.16% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Parkside Bancorp Tru has 0.19% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 8,467 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares invested in 159,330 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Hexavest has 0.4% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 2,691 shares. 15,856 are owned by Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 0% stake. Girard Prtnrs Limited reported 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Optimum Advsr holds 0.1% or 4,730 shares in its portfolio. 145,440 were accumulated by Daiwa Sb Investments Limited. Lpl Financial Llc, a California-based fund reported 267,911 shares.